Olivier Giroud reveals main reason behind Chelsea move

France international Olivier Giroud has explained the reason behind his decision to join Chelsea from Arsenal on transfer deadline day. The 31-year-old ended his five-and-a-half association with the Gunners on Wednesday shortly after they announced the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang .

Giroud had the option to join Borussia Dortmund as part of an agreement for Aubameyang, but he eventually opted to stay put in London with Chelsea amid suggestions that his family were reluctant to leave the city.



Speaking to Chelsea TV, Giroud had a different reason behind the switch with Blues boss Antonio Conte said to have played a key role in luring him to Stamford Bridge.



The Frenchman also talked about the stature of the west London club, and he is hoping to win more silverware as he heads into the latter stages of his professional career.



Giroud has inked an 18-month contract with the Blues whilst wearing the number 18 shirt, and he is likely to be handed his debut when the club make the short Premier League trip to Watford on Monday night.

