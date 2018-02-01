Manchester United suffer fresh injury blow with midfielder out for at least two months

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini could be sidelined for upto two months after he picked up a knee injury during his side's 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in midweek.

The Red Devils were trailing 2-0 in the second-half when the Belgium international was brought on, but he unfortunately injured his knee 30 seconds later, which forced Jose Mourinho into another quick substitution.



According to ESPN, the 30-year-old is said to have suffered a medial ligament injury, and he could potentially require a surgery, should the MRI scan identify the damage.



Fellaini has barely featured for the Red Devils since his initial knee problem in a friendly against Bosnia & Herzegovina in October, and his current situation puts him at potential risk of missing the summer World Cup finals.



The former Evertonian only has five months left on his existing deal with Manchester United, and he has yet to decide whether he will agree upon the contract terms on the table.





