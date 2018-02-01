Alan Pardew explains why Arsenal's bid for Jonny Evans failed

West Bromwich Albion manager Alan Pardew has said that the club were highly unlikely to do business with Arsenal on deadline day after having given a prior notice to Jonny Evans ' suitors.

Earlier in January, Pardew confirmed that the club would not entertain any bids on the last day of the transfer window, and this was the case after they turned down a 'derisory' bid from the north London giants.



In a report covered by The Mail, he said: "It wasn't for lack of warning to Arsenal and to all the clubs. I've sat here every week saying don't make a bid on the last day, because you're not going to get what you want, really, unless it's a bid that's going to knock us off our chair. And it was no way near that. So they got probably the response they were expecting with that bid, I think."



Arsene Wenger's side had placed a bid of around £12m for the Northern Irishman, and it was eventually deemed well short of the £25m sum, the Baggies were after for the former Manchester United graduate.



Nevertheless, the Gunners could sign the centre-back for just one-fourth of their bid in the summer, should the Baggies fail to preserve their Premier League status.



Manchester City were widely expected to express their interest in Evans before the end of the month but they instead pursued Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao for a club-record fee.

