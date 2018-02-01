Arsenal midfielder confirms Mesut Ozil has penned a new contract

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has confirmed that Mesut Ozil has put pen-to-paper on a fresh long-term deal with the north London giants.

The Germany international had been on a year-long contract standoff with the Gunners, but the arrivals of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is said to have convinced him to sign an extension.



Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is expected to provide an update on the German's extension, but speaking to BeIN Sports, Elneny has revealed that the 29-year-old has indeed penned an extension.



He said: "I spoke to Mesut and he told me that he signed the new contract. He is a world class player on and off the pitch. He is a vital player for us and there is always a positive aura surrounding him."



Ozil's new contract will make him one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League on £350,000-a-week whilst the deal is likely to last until the summer of 2021, according to BBC Sport.





