Mesut Ozil confirms new Arsenal contract

Germany international Mesut Ozil has confirmed that he has penned a fresh three-and-a-half year which will keep him at Arsenal until the summer of 2021.





Both Ozil and Alexis Sanchez were linked with potential exits before the start of the season, and though the latter left for Manchester United in January, Ozil has remained committed to the north London club.



Ozil wrote on his official Instagram page: "Proud to announce: I signed dat thing… 3 more years with Arsenal! It’s been one of the most important decisions of my footballing career and that’s why I had to think hard and talk with everyone who’s important to me… Good things take time!



"In the end I let my heart decide. As I always said, I feel at home here and I’m highly motivated to achieve big things in the next few years. Once a Gunner, always a Gunner!"



Ozil had been associated with Bosman moves to the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United during his contract standoff, and his latest extension will allow the German to focus on his work rather than contemplating over his situation.



Jack Wilshere is another who has just five months on his contract, and Arsene Wenger has previously suggested that the club should get a deal over the line for the England international.



Arsenal suffered their seventh defeat of their Premier League campaign versus Swansea City in midweek, but they will aim to return to winning ways when they host Everton this weekend.

