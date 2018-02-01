Edin Dzeko 'flattered' by Chelsea interest

AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko has said that he was flattered by the transfer interest shown by Chelsea, though he is satisfied plying his trade in the Italian capital.





The Bosnia international was initially tipped to join the Blues prior to deadline day in a double swoop which also included Brazilian left-back Emerson Palmieri.



The latter arrived at Stamford Bridge before the end of January, but Dzeko opted to stay on with Roma owing to multiple reasons cited in the media which include wage demands.



Speaking to Klix, Dzeko admitted that talks were held between his representative and both sides, and he was flattered to be associated with a club of Chelsea's calibre.



He said: "It's true negotiations were conducted and that's all I can say on the subject. There was a lot of speculation, falsehood and even some funny claims. I really was flattered by the interest from Chelsea, a club I respect and admire very much."



Nevertheless, the ex-Manchester City striker was content to prolong his career with the Giallorossi after having overseen the birth of his children during his time in Rome.



Chelsea eventually sealed a striker signing before the transfer deadline with France international Olivier Giroud arriving from London rivals Arsenal in an £18m deal.









