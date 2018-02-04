Arsenal open to Rob Holding sale?

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger could sanction the sale of Rob Holding in the summer, should any club pay a £15m fee for his signature.

The 22-year-old had been of interest to Premier League side Burnley last month, but they did not make an approach for his services prior to the transfer deadline.



According to The Sun, the Gunners could listen to offers for Holding during the off-season, but Sean Dyche will have to significantly up the £4m in his mind to pursue the central defender.



Holding was in a purple patch for the north London side during the backend of last season, but he has looked vulnerable on plenty of occasions this term with his evident lack of pace making it difficult to stop counter attacks.



Arsenal bought Holding from Bolton Wanderers for a fee of just £2.5m in the summer of 2016, and they are prepared to accept six times the figure for his future sale.

