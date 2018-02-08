Manchester United set price for David de Gea?

Real Madrid could reportedly get their hands on Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea this summer, should they part with a club-record £115m fee for his services.





The Spain international has been constantly associated with a move to the Bernabeu ever since his transfer fell through in September 2015 due to a faulty fax machine.



According to Sport, United are well aware of Los Blancos' interest in the 27-year-old, and they have placed a £115m price tag on De Gea's head in order to fend off any approach.



Despite this, the European champions are likely to test United's resolve in the summer with the Spaniard yet to commit his future at Old Trafford beyond June 2019.



Jose Mourinho's side do have the option of extending De Gea's stay by 12 months via an extension clause on his contract, but the club would rather prefer discussing a fresh deal altogether.



Talks are still ongoing between the player's representatives and the club, and it is suggested that the Spaniard wants to become United's second-highest earner behind Alexis Sanchez.

