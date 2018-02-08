Sky Sports Pundit predicts Eden Hazard will join Real Madrid

Former Manchester City striker Craig Bellamy fancies Real Madrid making a move for Eden Hazard from Chelsea when the transfer window reopens in the summer.





The Belgium international has been long linked with a move to the Bernabeu, and his father, Thierry, recently hinted that the attacker is waiting upon interest from the European champions.



Los Blancos have made it a priority to sign a new world-class shot-stopper in the summer, and Bellamy believes the club will follow up the keeper signing with a potential deal for Hazard, he told Sky Sports: "Hazard, he’s the next one. He’s their type of player."



Hazard is presently contracted to Chelsea until the summer of 2020, and this places the club in a strong position to turn down any significant bids, though owner Roman Abramovich may have other thoughts in mind.



The Blues have lost both Nemanja Matic and Diego Costa from their title-winning squad for a combined fee of nearly £100m, and this has seemingly cost them with their replacements struggling to find their feet.

