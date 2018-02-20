Predicted Manchester United lineup (4-3-3) vs Sevilla, Pogba and McTominay start
Manchester United will seek to grab a vital away goal when they make the trip to Spain to take on Sevilla in the first-leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie.
Mourinho has a number of defensive injury concerns ahead of the encounter, but the club are still in a good position to field a strong lineup to tackle the Andalusian outfit.
Formation: 4-3-3
Lineup:
David de Gea played no part in the FA Cup outing at Huddersfield Town where Sergio Romero was picked. He is likely to return between the sticks for the Seville trip.
Antonio Valencia is a likely contender to start in the right-back position for the Red Devils, and he could be partnered by Ashley Young in the opposite direction with Mourinho tending to favour experience over Luke Shaw's flair in the big games.
In central defence, Eric Bailly is a potential contender to start after returning from an injury, and he is likely to be accompanied by Chris Smalling, who has been ever-present in United's Champions League campaign this term.
Paul Pogba has been deemed doubtful for the encounter, but his return to training earlier this week, should enhance his chances of making the trip. The Frenchman could get his wish to start on the left side of the a midfield three, which may also feature Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic.
With three in the attack, Mourinho is likely to sacrifice the likes of Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard in his first XI. Alexis Sanchez is very much certain to start on the left-wing with Juan Mata on the right, whilst Romelu Lukaku is expected to lead the line in Andalusia.
