Juventus reach agreement for Manchester United defender?

Serie A holders Juventus are reported to have agreed a deal in principle with Manchester United for the services of defender Matteo Darmian . The Italy international has been tipped to make his return to Turin at the end of the season.





Darmian has fallen out-of-favour under Jose Mourinho since the turn of the year with his only appearance coming in the FA Cup third round at Yeovil Town.



According to Corriere dello Sport, the Old Lady have already sorted out a deal with their Manchester counterparts, and Darmian is likely to earn his wish of returning to the Serie A in the summer.



The former Torino man had been keen on a winter exit from Old Trafford, but Mourinho is said to have blocked the move with the club lacking sufficient depth in the full-back positions.



Darmian has managed just four appearances in the Premier League this term. His last league outing came as a late substitute in the 3-1 win over Arsenal in December.

