Eden Hazard reveals his favourite playing position

Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard has revealed that he would prefer playing in the wider positions despite finding success in the false number nine role in recent months.

The Belgium international started upfront for the Blues against Barcelona on Tuesday night with Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud still building up their match fitness.



In a report covered by The Mirror, Hazard admits he would prefer playing out wide against a team of Barcelona's calibre, but he does not any issues with the manager's decision.



He said: "If I had to choose, I prefer to play like I did in the last 10 minutes, which was out wide. But it's the manager who has the final word. On the wing I feel more comfortable. That's my place."



The Blues picked up a 1-1 draw versus Barca in the Champions League round of 16 first-leg, and they have all to do in their trip to Catalonia, where they ought to score in order to have any chances of progressing further in the competition.









