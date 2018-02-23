Real Madrid watching Manchester City star

It has not been a season to remember in La Liga for reigning champions Real Madrid and they are already monitoring potential targets to assure that they mount a serious challenge next season to regain their title. One player in particular that Los Blancos are reported to be interested in is a Manchester City star who has been in the form of his life this season.





Whilst the overall improvement at Manchester City since the arrival of Pep Guardiola has been impressive, one factor that has stood out to many is the way in which the former Barcelona manager has initiated the emergence of Raheem Sterling as a key player for the Premier League leaders, seeing him score twenty goals so far this season.



23-year-old Sterling, who could play a key role for England at this summer's World Cup, still has two years remaining on his Manchester City contract, however, the way that football operates nowadays has led some cast doubt on the winger's future at the club.



Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva have both already been handed new contracts at The Etihad and The Mirror reports that the fact that Sterling has not been offered a new deal yet has put the likes of Real Madrid on red alert.



Sterling is currently earning £180,000 per week in Manchester, but it would be no surprise to see that figure increase steeply after his improved performances this campaign.



After crashing out of the FA Cup to Wigan this week, Manchester City's chances of a historic quadruple were destroyed, however, they do have the opportunity to win their first piece of silverware of the season this weekend, when they take on Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final.

