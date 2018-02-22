Willian wants Chelsea to repeat Barcelona performance vs Manchester United

Willian has urged his teammates to come up with a repeat of their Barcelona performance when they take on Manchester United at Old Trafford this weekend.

The Brazil international was the standout performer on Tuesday night versus the Catalan giants, and he got himself onto the scoresheet in a 1-1 Champions League draw.



In the lead-up to the United game, Willian spoke about his close relationship with Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho. The Blues have won three of their previous four meetings with Mourinho's side, and Willian is aiming to secure another triumph over his former manager.



He said, via The Mirror: "I think we can stay at this level and we can go to Old Trafford on Sunday and play another great game. We have to play in a similar way. Against Manchester United, I think we can do a great job."



Willian has notched three goals in his previous two outings for Chelsea, and this should assure him of a regular spot in the coming weeks, where they also have tricky fixtures against Crystal Palace and Manchester City ahead of the second-leg of the Champions League last-16 at Barcelona.

