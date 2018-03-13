Neymar wants La Liga return before World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has reportedly told his father and agent that he would like to make a switft return to the Spanish La Liga with Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old joined Les Parisiens from Barcelona in a world-record deal earlier in August 2017, but it now appears that he is regretting his transfer decision.



According to Sport, the 26-year-old has urged his father, who also happens to be his representative, to push through a La Liga comeback before this summer's World Cup in Russia.



It is added that Real Madrid are the front-runners for his signature with club president Florentino Perez planning a squad overhaul after an average season in the Spanish La Liga.



Barcelona have also been linked with the potential re-signing of Neymar, though they may be reluctant to pay off a hefty sum, having spent over £240m to pursue the signings of Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele over the past nine months.



Neymar has notched 28 goals and 16 assists for Les Parisiens during the current campaign, but is expected to play no part for the remainder of the season after a foot surgery for a broken metatarsal.



He should, however, be deemed fit for the global tournament in Russia, where they he will be looking to add to his 53-goal tally for Brazil to guide them to another World Cup triumph.

