AC Milan plotting summer approach for Chelsea winger

Serie A outfit AC Milan are reportedly plotting a summer attempt to sign Willian, who has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot under Chelsea manager Antonio Conte .

The Brazil international has been with the Blues since the summer of 2013, and he is currently witnessing his best season in the club's shirt with 13 goals across all competitions.



According to Calciomercato, the Rossoneri have been keeping a close watch on the winger's showing since the end of January, and they could potentially make an approach for his signature during the summer.



Willian has been unquestionably the Blues' standout performer since February with five goals in as many games, but it is still uncertain whether he can sustain a regular spot under Conte in the long-run.



During the current season, Willian has made 36 appearances in the Premier League and Champions League, out of which 17 have come off the subsitutes' bench.



Willian, who is contracted with Chelsea until the summer of 2020, has previously snubbed talk over a reunion with manager Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

