Arsenal identify teenage goalkeeper to replace Petr Cech

Arsenal could reignite their interest in Toulouse goalkeeper Alban Lafont amid questions regarding the performances of Petr Cech this term.





The Gunners were linked with the 19-year-old shot-stopper during the previous campaign, but ultimately decided against a move with deputy David Ospina deciding to remain at the Emirates.



However, this is unlikely to be the case in the summer with Ospina likely to pursue regular first-team football elsewhere, and this has revived the club's pursuit of Lafont, with Cech no longer playing to the best of his abilities, L'Equipe claims.



It is added that the club are likely to face additional competition from Serie A giants Napoli, who have hoping to have the edge in the discussions with the assurance of Champions League football, which is a doubt with Arsenal.



Arsene Wenger's side are facing the prospect of finishing outside of the top-four for the second season on the trot, and they now have to rely on winning the Europa League in order to qualify for the elite competition next term.



Lafont is presently the youngest ever goalkeeper to have featured in the French Ligue 1, and he has gone onto to amass nearly 100 appearances for Toulouse, including 33 in all competitions this campaign.

