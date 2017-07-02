Arsenal slap £8m price tag on out-of-favour defender

Arsenal hare prepared to do business with their domestic rivals for Kieran Gibbs , should any club match their £8m valuation.





The left-back managed just eight league starts last season as he often found himself behind Nacho Monreal in the pecking order.



With Arsene Wenger having switched to the 3-4-2-1 formation, Gibbs chances of earning playing time could reduce furthermore following the arrival of Sead Kolasinac.



A number of clubs including West Bromwich Albion, Newcastle United and Watford had baulked at the Gunners' initial £15m valuation for Gibbs, and they have now reduced their price to offload his services, The Mirror reports.



Still, the £8m price tag remains a hefty package for the England international, who has sparingly been used over the past few seasons.



In addition to his reduced playing time, Gibbs has suffered various niggles over the course of this period including one which restricted his appearance in the FA Cup final against Chelsea in May.



Gibbs currently has 12 months left on his existing £70,000 a week deal.

