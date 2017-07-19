Ross Barkley sidelined for four months with injury

Everton have confirmed that midfielder Ross Barkley has undergone a surgery on his groin which will keep him out of first-team action for at least four weeks.

The England international has been absent from the Toffees' pre-season tour of Tanzania and Holland this summer, and this has heightened speculation of him leaving the club.



However, the Toffees have clarified that the midfielder has been left out of recent friendlies due to a groin injury for which he has undergone a successful operation.



"Ross Barkley underwent surgery today on his groin, with the injury having prevented him from travelling with the Everton team last week to Tanzania and this week to Holland," An Everton statement read.



"The surgery has been a success and he is expected to be able to return to play in approximately four weeks."



Tottenham Hotspur are said to have expressed an interest in Barkley in recent days, but they could put the move on hold until he returns to full fitness.



Meanwhile, defender Ramiro Funes Mori has undergone another operation on his troublesome knee which is likely to rule him out for the vast part of the 2017/18 season.

