Chelsea agree deal to sign Real Madrid striker

Premier League holders Chelsea have reportedly struck a deal with Real Madrid to sign Spanish striker Alvaro Morata this summer.

The Blues have been on the desperate search for a new marksman in recent weeks with Diego Costa having been told to leave the club by manager Antonio Conte.



Romelu Lukaku was the initial target to fill the striker void, but league rivals Manchester United hijacked the deal after they settled a £75m agreement with Everton.



According to Sky Sports News, the Blues have eventually agreed on a replacement for Costa with Morata close to sealing a switch to Stamford Bridge.



The Blues are said to be in advanced negotiations with the European champions, and the deal is almost concluded, according to Sky journalist Gianluca di Marzio.



Morata was believed to be angling towards a move to Old Trafford earlier in the transfer window, but United baulked at his £70m asking price. Mourinho eventually decided to sign Lukaku for a much higher sum due to his Premier League experience.

