Jurgen Klopp laughs off Naby Keita speculation

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reportedly laughed off speculation that the club have lodged a fresh attempt to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita .

The Guinea international bagged eight goals and seven assists in his first season with Leipzig as they finished runners-up in the Bundesliga.



He has since attracted interest from a whole host of clubs including Bayern Munich and Liverpool, but Leipzig owner Dietrich Mateschitz has iterated that the midfielder would not be sold at any price.



Following Liverpool's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League Asia Trophy, Klopp was questioned on the Reds' £66m bid for Keita, which he appeared to dismiss.



"What do you know? £66m turned down today?" he told Sky Sports News. "Are we in Vegas? I told you I don't speak about this.



"Not Vegas, what is it on the other side of the island in Asia? Yes, Macau. Are we in Macau? No."



"I never say anything about anybody until they have actually signed or left. When that's happened I'll tell you immediately."



Keita apparently has a £55m escape clause on his Leipzig contract, but this does not become active until the end of the 2017/18 season.

