Chelsea announce agreement to sign Alvaro Morata

Chelsea have released an official statement confirming that they have agreed to sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata this summer. The Spain international will join the Blues once he undergoes a medical and agrees to personal terms.

Morata, 24, had been close to joining Manchester United earlier in the month, but Los Blancos' £70m asking price put them off from making an offer.



Jose Mourinho therein turned his attention towards Romelu Lukaku from Everton for whom he paid a higher fee of £75m due to his ample Premier League experience.



The search for a new striker was on for the past couple of days, and the Blues have finally reached an agreement with Real Madrid to pursue Morata, who had been on their radar last year.



"Chelsea Football Club and Real Madrid have agreed terms for the transfer of Alvaro Morata to Stamford Bridge. The move is now subject to him agreeing personal terms and passing a medical" the statement read on the club's official website.



Morata was largely restricted to first-team action at Real Madrid last season as he managed just 19 starts across all competitions. He nevertheless bagged 20 goals for the Bernabeu outfit whilst celebrating a La Liga and Champions League double.



The Spaniard is likely to take up the position of compatriot Diego Costa next season with the 28-year-old on the cusp of sealing a return to Atletico Madrid.

