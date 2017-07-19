N'Golo Kante backs French teammate to succeed at Arsenal

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has backed French teammate Alexandre Lacazette to make a huge impression following his switch to Arsenal earlier this summer.

The 2016/17 PFA Player of the Year believes that the 26-year-old is a 'very good addition' to the Gunners squad following his consistent showing for Lyon in the French Ligue 1.



Lacazette bagged over 20 goals in each of his last four seasons with Les Gones, before he eventually sealed his move to the Emirates on a club-record £52m deal



"I know him from the national team and from what he did in the French league," Kante said prior to Chelsea's pre-season friendly against Arsenal at the Bird's Nest Stadium in Beijing.



He added: "He is a very good player who has scored more than 20 goals every season for the last few seasons in Ligue 1. He is a good player and a good addition for Arsenal."



Kante has managed to win Premier League titles with both Leicester City and Chelsea in back-to-back seasons, and he is hoping to add more goals and assists to his name during the upcoming campaign.



He concluded: "I can always improve. Maybe score more goals and more assists, always help the team the best I can."



Kante's first competitive game this season will be against Arsenal in the Community Shield next month where the Blues will seek to avenge their FA Cup final defeat last term.

