Wojciech Szczesny signs for Juventus

Poland international Wojciech Szczesny has completed his much-anticipated move to Juventus on a four-year contract. The 27-year-old leaves Arsenal after an extended period where he was loaned out to AS Roma.

The Pole spent the past two seasons on loan with the Giallorossi where he excelled with his abilities, and he has now secured a permanent contract at Juventus, where he will play second fiddle to legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.



"I'm delighted to be at Juventus. I've spoken to Gianluigi Buffon, a true legend of the game," Szczesny told a news conference, arranged by Juventus. "When you join Juve, it's because you've been chosen. I didn't hesitate one moment before coming here."



Szczesny is likely to play deputy to Buffon until he calls time on his career, but he is still hopeful of making it big with Juventus as he aims to win the Champions League.



The shot-stopper spent 11 seasons with former club Arsenal, where he made 181 appearances in total - the last of which being in the FA Cup final triumph over Aston Villa in 2015.

