Southampton eyeing deal for Patrick Roberts

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino is planning a loan approach for Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts this summer.

The 20-year-old joined the Citizens from Fulham back in the summer of 2015 and has since most of his playing on loan with Scottish champions Celtic.



Roberts joined the Hoops on an 18-month deal back in January 2016 and followed to enjoyed a good spell in Glasgow, where he bagged 17 goals in 60 outings.



The talented winger also made an impression against his parent club during this period as he bagged the man of the match accolade for a brilliant solo goal in a 1-1 Champions League draw last season.



Roberts has travelled with the Citizens for pre-season duty and Guardiola is likely to gauge the youngster's progress before deciding on whether to loan him out, The Mails claims.



Saints boss Pellegrino is eager to offer the attacker with valuable Premier League experience following his extended spell in Scotland, where he has made a name for himself.



Robert, whose contracted to City until 2020, could have participated in England's successful under-20 campaign, had he not featured in Celtic's Scottish Cup win over Aberdeen.

