Man City boss confirms Kelechi Iheanacho departure

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that a deal has been put in place to sell Kelechi Iheanacho in this summer's transfer window.

The Nigeria international struggled to establish himself as a regular at City last term as he was restricted to just over 500 minutes of first-team football.



Leicester City have held a strong interest in Iheanacho since the start of the month, and it is said that they have agreed on a £25m, although City do have a buy-back clause.



"Kelechi is close to a move, it should be done in 10 days," Guardiola is quoted on ESPN. "We have an option to take him back



"He's a young player. He needs to play at that age and that's why he, and the club decided, it was best for him (to leave)."



The 20-year-old has bagged 21 goals during his time at the Etihad, but he has been excluded from City's pre-season tour of the United States in order to focus on his next club.

