Man City boss confirms Kelechi Iheanacho departure
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that a deal has been put in place to sell Kelechi Iheanacho in this summer's transfer window.
The Nigeria international struggled to establish himself as a regular at City last term as he was restricted to just over 500 minutes of first-team football.
Leicester City have held a strong interest in Iheanacho since the start of the month, and it is said that they have agreed on a £25m, although City do have a buy-back clause.
"Kelechi is close to a move, it should be done in 10 days," Guardiola is quoted on ESPN. "We have an option to take him back
"He's a young player. He needs to play at that age and that's why he, and the club decided, it was best for him (to leave)."
The 20-year-old has bagged 21 goals during his time at the Etihad, but he has been excluded from City's pre-season tour of the United States in order to focus on his next club.
Leicester City news
Mahrez willing to take big pay cut to secure move
Riyad Mahrez waiting on Arsenal's offer