Vito Mannone completes Reading switch

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Vito Mannone has joined Reading from fellow Championship club Sunderland for an undisclosed fee.





The 29-year-old spent four seasons with the Black Cats following his switch from the Emirates back in the summer of 2013.



Mannone managed just 13 appearances for Sunderland last term due to the emergence of Jordan Pickford but was expected to take up the number one duties following the latter's departure to Everton.



Championship play-off finalists Reading saw goalkeeper Ali Al-Habsi leave for Saudi club Al-Hilal earlier this week, and Mannone will now compete with Anssi Jaakkola for a place in the starting lineup.



"We have some outstanding young keepers at the club but, with Ali (Al-Habsi) leaving, we wanted some extra goalkeeping experience to join Anssi (Jaakkola) in the first-team squad." a statement read on the club's official website.



Mannone's departure from Sunderland is likely to increase their need for a new goalkeeper with Mika and Poland youngster Max Stryjek, the only other options to fulfil the role between the sticks.

