Spurs to give Janssen second chance

Tottenham Hotspur are willing to give striker Vincent Janssen a second season with the club to prove that he is worth the £17 million that they spent on him last season.





Janssen struggled to settle with the north London club during his first season, scoring an underwhelming six goals, only two of which came in the Premier League.



Harry Kane continues to score goals for fun for the Premier League runners-up, but Mauricio Pochettino is hoping to see a bigger contribution from the other strikers at the club.



Spurs, who have failed to make a single signing so far this summer, have been linked with a number of strikers in recent weeks, with the expectation that they would look to move Janssen on after a single season.



Reports today state, however, that Pochettino is willing to give Janssen another season to show why the club signed him, in the hope that he can establish himself now that he has had time to adapt to Premier League football.

