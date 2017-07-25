Iheanacho to be unveiled by Leicester this week

Kelechi Iheanacho will finally be unveiled as a Leicester player this week, despite a deal having been agreed for up to two weeks now. The Manchester City striker has fallen down the pecking order at The Etihad, but will be considered as a real coup for The Foxes with his natural goalscoring ability.





Nigerian striker Iheanacho introduced himself to the Premier League under the management of Manuel Pellegrini but has seen his playing time limited under Pep Guardiola, particularly since the arrival of Gabriel Jesus.



After a £25 million fee was agreed by the two teams, all that remains to be done is the obligatory medical by Leicester before Iheanacho officially joins the club.



Leicester City will be hoping for a better Premier League campaign this time around after struggling in their title defence last season. Craig Shakespeare will be in charge for his first full season and signings such as this one really show the club's intent to push up the league again.



Iheanacho will not only bring quality to the King Power Stadium but also adds depth to the squad, which has been where they have struggled in recent years when the intensity of the English top flight takes its toll on players.





