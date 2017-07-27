Man Utd consider Forsberg as Perisic alternative

With Manchester United's frustration at a lack of progress with a proposed move for Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic grows, they could now turn to RB Leipzig's Emil Forsberg instead, in a deal that would cost around £45 million.

Perisic has been high up on Manchester United's summer shopping list for a while now, with Jose Mourinho identifying the wing as an area that requires improvement if they are to challenge seriously in the Premier League.



Whilst Inter Milan insist that they will sell Perisic if they are offered an appropriate fee, both parties are yet to reach an agreement, despite prolonged talks.



The Metro suggests today that The Red Devils have become very frustrated with the slow negotiations, which has led them to consider a £45 million for Emil Forsberg instead.



If United believe that they will be able to complete an easy transfer with RB Leipzig, they may be in for a shock. The Bundesliga club are desperate to keep hold of their best players, something that Liverpool will know all too well with the Naby Keita saga ongoing.



Whilst Forsberg would bring quality to Old Trafford, there are murmurs that the Premier League side are attempting to use their interest in Forsberg to pressure Inter Milan into cooperating further in the Perisic deal, or risk losing out on the money completely.



Either way, Manchester United will be adding a quality winger to their ranks with Perisic or Holberg, leaving the club needing just a holding midfielder before they are ready for the new season, according to Jose Mourinho.

