Roma planning ambitious approach for Jose Gimenez

Italian giants AS Roma are planning an approach to sign Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez , who has previously attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United.

The Uruguay international joined Atleti from Danubio back in the summer of 2013, and he has since played a key role in the first-team squad.



Despite this, his playing time was hugely reduced during the previous campaign with Diego Godin and Stefan Savic preferred ahead of him for the central defensive role.



According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Giallorossi are weighing up a bid for Gimenez, who is being seen as a potential candidate to fill the void left by Antonio Rudiger.



Rudiger left for Chelsea in a £31m deal earlier this summer, and the Serie A giants regard Gimenez as the perfect replacement due to his potential to feature at both right-back and centre-back.



Gimenez managed just 12 starts in the Spanish La Liga last term, and he is said to be considering his Atleti future despite the club banned from registering fresh players until the New Year.

