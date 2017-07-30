Nemanja Matic to join Manchester United next week?

Chelsea could reportedly sanction Nemanja Matic 's move to Manchester United as early as next week. The Serbia international has been training apart from his Blues teammates with Antonio Conte not entirely happy with the midfielder's conduct.

According to The Mail, United boss Jose Mourinho could get reunited with Matic next week with the Blues willing to finalise a £40m deal for his services.



Matic was left out of the Blues' pre-season tour of China and Singapore, and he is no longer wanted by Conte, who has brought in Tiemoue Bakayoko as a suitable replacement.



Nevertheless, the Blues boss wants another central midfielder in his ranks with Bakayoko set to miss the start of the campaign with a knee injury sustained during his spell at Monaco last term.



Cesc Fabregas and N'Golo Kante are the only fit and recognised midfielders in the squad, and an injury to either could see them dip into their Under 21s with Ruben Loftus-Cheek having joined Crystal Palace on a season-long loan.



Mourinho was in-charge of re-signing Matic for Chelsea back in January 2014, and it looks likely that they will work together again with Matic desperate for a switch to Old Trafford.

