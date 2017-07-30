Everton eyeing deal for West Ham defender?

Everton are reportedly eyeing a summer approach for West Ham United defender Winston Reid as they look to cover up the absence of Ramiro Funes Mori .

Funes Mori has been out of action since March with a knee injury, and he is due to be sidelined for most of next season after having recently undergone a fresh surgery on the problem.



According to The Mail, the Merseysiders are planning a £9m bid for Reid, who is expected to return from an injury of his own next month.



It is added that the Hammers could permit the defender's exit from the London Stadium despite him having four years left on his contract signed in March 2015.



Koeman utilised the three at the back formation during certain games during the previous campaign, and Reid could be the perfect partner alongside Ashley Williams and Michael Keane with veteran Phil Jagielka likely to have his playing time reduced.



Everton boss Ronald Koeman has brought in as many as seven players to his ranks this summer, but he is still on the hunt for a new striker, who could compete with new signings Wayne Rooney and Sandro Ramirez.

