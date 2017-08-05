Leicester City star to push for Chelsea move?

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater is reportedly keen on sealing a switch to Chelsea during this summer's transfer window.





The 27-year-old has been one of the Foxes' mainstay in recent seasons while helping them lift a maiden and historic league title in 2016.



A recent report suggested that the Blues could lodge a transfer attempt for Drinkwater although the Foxes are reluctant to sell the England international.



According to The Mirror, Drinkwater will personally inform the Foxes of his desire to join the English champions, who are prepared to offer £30m for his services.



Antonio Conte's side were eager to sign the former Manchester United graduate last summer, but they instead settled with the signing of former teammate N'Golo Kante.



Chelsea are desperate to sign a new midfielder into their ranks with the departures of Nemanja Matic and Nathaniel Chalobah having left them short in the department.



Cesc Fabregas and Kante are the only fit midfielders in the club's setup with summer recruit Tiemoue Bakayoko ruled out until September with a knee problem.

