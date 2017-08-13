Chelsea could sell Hazard to Barcelona for £109m

Premier League holders Chelsea have reportedly slapped a £109m price tag on Eden Hazard 's head amid the ongoing interest from Barcelona.





The Catalan giants are looking to make a marquee signing in the summer transfer window after Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record £198m.



Barcelona have looked into moves for Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele in recent days, but Hazard is the latest to have propped up their radar.



According to The Star, the Blues could be prepared to offload their leading performer this summer, should Barcelona meet their £109m valuation.



Antonio Conte is said to be keen on signing Spanish full-back Sergi Roberto to his ranks, and his availability could invite the Blues to lower their asking price.



Hazard notched 16 goals for the Blues in their Premier League triumph last season, and it would come as a huge shock, should he be offloaded prior to this month's transfer deadline.



Conte has recently admitted that it was a great loss to sell Nemanja Matic to Manchester United, and he is now in the desperate search for a new central midfielder.

