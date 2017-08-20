West Brom only willing to sell Jonny Evans to Manchester City for £30 million

Having rejected an initial £18 million offer for Evans, West Brom have made it clear to Manchester City that they will only let the Northern Ireland international leave for £30 million.

Manchester City will have to fork out £12 million more than their initial £18 million offer if they want to get Jonny Evans from West Brom. Evans is still an integral part of Tony Pulis' side and is in many ways a perfect Pulis player as he is very well versed in defensive tactics and discipline.



Pulis himself has admitted before that he will not stand in the way of a potential deal if the correct offer is put in. Speaking to the Telegraph two days ago, Pulis was quoted saying: "Every player is for sale at the right price, it is absolutely crazy to say that a team like West Brom won’t sell players if people are going to put an enormous amount of money in front of you."



"Everybody’s got their value and their need. Our need is for Jonny to stay. If we don’t keep Jonny and they blow you out of the water the responsibility for us is to find someone to take Jonny’s place."



Although West Brom have offered Evans an improved contract offer with a weekly wage of £85,000, which would make him the highest-paid player at the club, Manchester City could very easily give him a better offer. The problem lies in the transfer fee.



West Brom are already preparing for Evans' departure as they are close to signing Tottenham's Kevin Wimmer for £15 million and are also looking at Mamadou Sakho, who would cost around £30 million.

