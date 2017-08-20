Kyle Walker-Peters in line for new Tottenham deal

Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to offer right-back Kyle Walker -Peters with a new contract following his impressive Premier League debut against Newcastle United last weekend.

The 20-year-old joined up with the Spurs' senior squad in pre-season, and he has since left a huge impression on manager Mauricio Pochettino.



In the absence of injured Kieran Trippier, Walker-Peters put in a man of the match performance in the 2-0 win over the Magpies last weekend, and Spurs are now eager to tie him up on a fresh deal.



Walker-Peters only inked a fresh two-year contract with Spurs in February 2017, but according to The Sun, Pochettino wants the youngster signed for the long-term.



The right-back has also made his mark with the England youth setup after having played a key role in the Under-20s World Cup triumph earlier this summer.



Spurs were initially on the hunt for a right-sided defender following Kyle Walker's departure but it appears that Pochettino has been convinced by the progress of the club's graduate.

