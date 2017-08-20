Chris Wood arrives for Burnley medical

Leeds United striker Chris Wood is reportedly in Manchester for a series of medical tests ahead of his proposed switch to Burnley.

The New Zealand international played no part in Leeds' 2-0 triumph over Sunderland on Saturday evening, and he later on suggested via Twitter that he was not in the right frame of mind.



According to Sky Sports News, the former Leicester City man arrived at Manchester City's Etihad campus earlier today to undergo his medical procedure prior to his £15m Clarets move.



Sean Dyche's side lost Andre Gray to Watford earlier last week and Wood would be expected to compete with Sam Vokes for a position upfront.



Wood was the Championship's top goal-getter with 27 strikes in 44 outings, but this was not sufficient to lead Leeds to promotion as their form in the tailend of the campaign.



The 25-year-old has previously failed to live up to his expectations with both West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City in the Premier League, and he will be hoping to cement himself as a top-flight regular at Turf Moor. Burnley are likely to part with a sum of around £15m to secure Woods' signature.

