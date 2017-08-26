Divock Origi heading for Liverpool exit?

Liverpool are reportedly considering the prospect of offloading Divock Origi before the transfer window slams shut next week.





The Belgium international has managed just one substitute appearance this term with the likes of Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge and Dominic Solanke preferred ahead of him in the pecking order.



According to The Telegraph, Origi is desperate to secure regular game time this season as he seeks to claim a spot with Belgium for next summer's World Cup.



It is added that the striker has already received an indication from the Reds that he could be sold this summer with Tottenham Hotspur, Marseille and Anderlecht among his suitors.



Origi joined the Merseyside giants from French club Lille back in the summer of 2014 and has since notched 12 goals in 51 league outings for the club.



He has been a favourite of Jurgen Klopp during his time at Anfield, but the German recently admitted that he can not guarantee his place due to the strong competition for places.

