Guardiola discusses move for Arsenal star Sanchez

After Man City's nail-biting 2-1 win over Bournemouth yesterday, Pep Guardiola responded to suggestions that the club would be looking to bring Alexis Sanchez to the Etihad Stadium. Sanchez is currently stalling on a new deal with Arsenal.





The Chile international is reportedly ready to see out the final year of his contract at the Emirates in favour of a free transfer move next summer, as Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger insists Sanchez must stay at the Emirates.



Pep Guardiola, when asked about a move for the Chilean, told reporters: “Alexis? He’s an Arsenal player, like Evans is a West Brom player. You have to ask Alexis.



“Normally I don’t talk about players from other clubs. I’m happy with the squad I have. We have five or six days left, and we’ll see with the market. Maybe some of the players here will leave and we will see.



“Now the market is difficult and it was difficult before. You have to spend more, not just City but other clubs. They’re looking for the best solutions. They wait until the last minute to make the deal cheaper.”

