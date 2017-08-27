West Brom looking to sign Mamadou Sakho

West Brom manager Tony Pulis would like to sign Mamadou Sakho before the transfer window closes. WBA are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements should two of the club's top players leave this coming week.





According to multiple reports, West Bromwich Albion have accepted an offer from Man City for Jonny Evans, believed to be in the region of £30 million. WBA will use that money to sign Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho.



Sakho, who impressed last year during his temporary spell at Crystal Palace, has informed Liverpool that he wants to leave Anfield and in turn manager Jurgen Klopp has also indicated Sakho can leave the club for around £25 million.



WBA are in the driving seat to sign Sakho, but Monaco are also known to be interested as well. Sakho's former club Crystal Palace are also monitoring the situation but have yet to have made an offer for the former PSG centre back. Sakho has two years remaining on his contract with Liverpool.

