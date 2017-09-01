Wilfried Bony makes Swansea City return

Swansea City have completed the signing of Wilfried Bony from Manchester City for a reported fee of around £12m. The Ivory Coast international rejoins the Swans on a two-year deal with the option of an additional 12 months, should he impress.





Bony largely struggled during his two-and-a-half year stint at the Etihad, and he has been allowed to return to his former club at a relatively cheaper sum - than the £28m fee paid to the Welsh outfit in 2015.



The 28-year-old bagged just 10 goals in 46 outings for the Citizens, but his initial spell with the Swans was more prolific with 35 goals in 70 appearances.



Bony has been brought in as a direct replacement for Fernando Llorente, who joined Tottenham Hotspur on transfer deadline day, and he could make his second debut for Swansea City against Newcastle United next weekend.



Swansea City lost the influential pair of Gylfi Sigurdsson and Llorente during the summer transfer window, but they will hope that the likes of Tammy Abraham and Bony hit the ground running to preserve their Premier League status.

