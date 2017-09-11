Team News: Mourinho confirms two starters for Basel clash

Manchester manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof will feature at the heart of the defence when United host Basel on their Champions League return on Tuesday night.





The Red Devils dropped their first points of the campaign during the 2-2 draw against Mark Hughes' Stoke City last weekend, and Mourinho will be expecting a better performance from his side versus the Swiss champions.



Both Phil Jones and Eric Bailly will be serving the final game of their respective European suspensions imposed by UEFA, and Mourinho has already confirmed that Lindelof and Smalling will take up their places.



"He's playing well [Jones] for us. He's probably tired with two consecutive matches with the national team but he cannot play on Tuesday so it's good that on Tuesday he gets his rest and it's an opportunity for Smalling and Lindelof to play the Champions League match," he is quoted as saying on the club's official website following the Stoke game.



The pair were run ragged by Real Madrid during the 2-1 European Super Cup loss earlier last month, but they will need to refocus in the absence of United's preferred centre-back partnership.



Basel have been giant-killers in the Champions League over the years. having previously knocked out Sir Alex Ferguson's United from the competition in the 2011-12 season.





