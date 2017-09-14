Mesut Ozil linked with Manchester United

Manchester United have emerged as the leading candidates to sign Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil once his contract expires next summer.





The Germany international has stalled on a fresh Gunners deal since January, and it is suggested that the attacker has made his mind up for a fresh challenge.



According to German outlet Bild, the 28-year-old could head through the Emirates exit door in nine months' time with contract negotiations having reached a standstill.



It is added that both Barcelona and Manchester United had failed with an approach for his services last summer, and the latter remain interested in pursuing a Bosman move for the World Cup winner.



United boss Jose Mourinho had previously coached Ozil at Real Madrid between 2011 and 2013, and the two have since spoken fondly about each other despite the frosty relationship between the Special One and Arsene Wenger.



Ozil is among the list of first-team regulars set to be rested by Wenger when Arsenal host German outfit Koln in the Europa League opener later tonight.

