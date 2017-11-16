News » Premier League news » Newcastle United news
Predicted Manchester United lineup (4-2-3-1) vs Newcastle United, Rashford and Lukaku start
Manchester United will look to revive their title challenge when they host Newcastle United in Saturday's late Premier League kick-off.
The Red Devils have had midfield injury concerns since October, and this has hampered their chances of keeping up with runaway leaders Manchester City.
Jose Mourinho's men are currently eight points behind the Citizens after a run of one win in four attempts, and the Portuguese tactician will want his side to regain momentum ahead of next month's Manchester derby.
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Lineup:
Spain international David de Gea has featured in all 11 league outings for United this term, and he is assured of his place in goal.
Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young are likely to feature in the right-back and left-back positions respectively - with the latter having revived his England career through his impressive showing for United.
With Phil Jones doubtful through injury, Mourinho could opt for a regular 4-2-3-1 formation, which sees Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling start in the central defensive positions.
Saturday's game is likely to come early for Paul Pogba, and in this case, Marouane Fellaini could partner Nemanja Matic in a two-man central midfield, thus leaving Ander Herrera on the substitutes' bench.
Further forward, Marcus Rashford is guaranteed his spot on the left wing, and he could be accompanied by fellow compatriot Jesse Lingard on the right side of the attack.
Mourinho has persisted with Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the support striker position, and he could go with the Armenian once more with Romelu Lukaku playing ahead of him.
Lukaku has failed to score a goal for United in the last seven outings, but he will be high in confidence after becoming Belgium's all-time scorer during the break with three goals in two outings.
Manchester United lineup (4-2-3-1): De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Young, Fellaini, Matic, Rashford, Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Lukaku
