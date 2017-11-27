News » Premier League news » Watford news
Predicted Manchester United lineup (4-2-3-1) vs Watford, Rojo and Pogba start
Manchester United will look to put more pressure on league leaders Manchester City when they take on Watford at Vicarage Road on Tuesday night.
The Red Devils produced a rather unconvincing performance during the 1-0 triumph over Brighton last weekend, and Mourinho will want a better showing against Watford, who are a genuine attacking threat under Marco Silva.
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Lineup:
Spanish shot-stopper David de Gea had a quiet game versus the Seagulls with his four-man backline being in fine form. He is assured of a start in goal.
Victor Lindelof produced his best performance of his United career against Brighton, where he produced an excellent tackle on Anthony Knockaert.
The Swede could accompany Marcos Rojo at the heart of the backline. The Argentine excelled during his maiden appearance of the season against Basel last weekend.
Watford have posed a genuine threat through Richarlison this term, and Mourinho is likely to stick with Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young in the right and left-back spots respectively.
Likewise, Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic could retain their places in central midfield with the former likely to be tasked with making tireless runs to link up with his fellow forwards.
Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have started the last two Premier League matches together, and the pair could feature on either side of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who may get the nod over Juan Mata, who had a below-par game versus Brighton.
Romelu Lukaku has managed just one goal in his last 10 appearances for Manchester United, but Mourinho is still expected to stick with the Belgian, having previously described his position as 'untouchable'.
