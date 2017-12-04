News » Premier League news » Arsenal news
Predicted Manchester United lineup (4-2-3-1) vs CSKA Moscow, Ibrahimovic and Pogba start
Manchester United will host CSKA Moscow in the final Champions League group game on Tuesday night. The Red Devils are pretty much assured of their place in the knockouts, and Jose Mourinho is likely to rest a few of his senior players with the Manchester City clash in mind.
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Lineup:
Sergio Romero started the previous outing versus FC Basel, and he could be fancied to start with Mourinho likely to want to rest David de Gea after his five-star performance versus Arsenal.
Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind could take up the right and left wing positions in a much-changed formation with Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling likely to start in central defence.
Paul Pogba is suspended for the Manchester derby, and as a result, he is certain to start from the off alongside Ander Herrera, who requires much-needed gametime ahead of the Sunday showdown.
Further forward, we could see starts for Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata on the right and left side of the attack with Henrikh Mkhitaryan earning his first start in nearly a month in the number 10 role.
Romelu Lukaku made a couple of neat passes in the lead-up to two of Manchester United's goals at Arsenal, but Mourinho could be tempted to rest him in place of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Ibrahimovic has come on as a second-half substitute on four occasions this term, but the midweek game could be just about right to get him back in the lineup after his long injury lay-off.
