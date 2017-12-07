News » Premier League news » Arsenal news
Predicted Man United lineup (3-4-1-2) vs Man City, Matic and Jones start
Manchester United host Manchester City Sunday's late kick-off at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are currently on a four-match winning streak in the Premier League, and a victory over their cross-town rivals will create a new unbeaten home record of 41 games across all competitions.
Formation: 3-4-1-2
Lineup:
David de Gea has started the last 15 Premier League games for United, and he will be beaming with confidence for the derby following his world-class performance versus Arsenal. He is certain to start in goal.
Phil Jones is likely to play some role in the Manchester derby, and we are backing him to start in a three-man defence alongside Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof, who has found his feet in the Premier League of late.
Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young have remained regulars in the right wing-back and left wing-back spots under Mourinho, we don't expect any changes unless Mourinho decides to spring a surprise.
Nemanja Matic was left out of the midweek Champions League game versus CSKA Moscow with a minor muscle injury, but he is assured of his spot in central midfield this weekend.
Likewise, Marouane Fellaini could be drafted straight into the lineup after injury with Mourinho not having the services of Paul Pogba, who received a straight card versus Arsenal.
Jesse Lingard has been one of the headline makers over the past week with three goals in two league appearances. The Englishman could be fancied to start in the number 10 role behind the main strikers.
Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku have been favoured in a two-man strike-force since the Watford game, and Mourinho could continue with the pair this weekend with Marcus Rashford providing extra support off the bench.
