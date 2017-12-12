Olivier Giroud admits he could leave Arsenal in January

France international Olivier Giroud has admitted that a temporary move away from Arsenal is a possibility this winter.





The 31-year-old has been pushed down the pecking order upon Alexandre Lacazette's arrival in the summer, and he has yet to start a top-flight game this term.



Giroud netted his fourth goal of the campaign from the bench to save the Gunners' blushes in a 1-1 draw versus Southampton last weekend, but it appears that he is eyeing a potential move elsewhere.



"'I'll ask myself the question again in January - that's for sure," the former Montpellier ace told L'Equipe. "Loan could be best solution, but I don't know if Arsenal would want that."



A host of Premier League clubs including Everton, Crystal Palace and West Ham United have been credited with an interest in the French footballer, but Arsene Wenger has recently stressed that his compatriot will stay put beyond January.



Wenger went on to suggest that Giroud will start more regularly in the coming months, and he could potentially lead the line on Wednesday night when Arsenal take on West Ham United at the London Stadium.

