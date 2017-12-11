N'Golo Kante urges Chelsea teammates to help Tiemoue Bakayoko

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante feels the team have the responsibility to help Tiemoue Bakayoko to adapt to life in the English top-flight.





The French footballer joined the Blues from AS Monaco in the summer after he helped the Principality club secure their first Ligue 1 title since the millennium.



However, his time at Stamford Bridge has not been fruitful with his inability to cope with the pace of the English game often letting opposition to get hold of possession.



Bakayoko was subbed midway through the Blues' 1-0 defeat to West Ham United last weekend, and Kante has now called on the club to help his compatriot.



"[Bakayoko] is training hard and giving his best. We have to make him play in the best way. Is there more of a team responsibility to get the best out of him? Yes. But not just Tiemoue, for everyone. We have to work together for the good of the team, for trying to win games. That is what we train to do," he is quoted as saying by Evening Standard.



With Danny Drinkwater recovering from a fever, Bakayoko could take the playing field once again on Wednesday night where the Blues take on David Wagner's Huddersfield Town.



Chelsea are currently 14 points behind leaders Manchester City after 16 games into the season, and Antonio Conte has recently stressed that the club will set their sights on a top-four finish.

